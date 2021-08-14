“Marble İzmir (August 25 to 28, 2021) reshapes the future of natural stone by combining sectoral changes and new commercial approaches”

We publish the following advert for Marble Izmir. Please note: Stone-Ideas.com explicitly supports the international trade fairs because they are marketplaces not only for products but also important for the exchange of ideas and innovations. Editor-in-Chief Peter Becker will be present at Izmir fair. Please contact us by mail and give us the number of your booth.

The biggest fair of the world natural stone industry, Marble İzmir, reshapes the future of natural stone by combining sectoral changes and new commercial approaches.

Join Marble İzmir Fair where thousands of varieties of Turkish natural stone come together from August 25 to 28, and make a difference in your projects with the colors and texture of natural stone.

6th International Stone Congress will contribute to the richness of the fair and World Stone Summit will make an intercontinental call.

Online Registration

6th International Stone Congress