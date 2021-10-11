Call for application: Akademie Schloss Solitude in Stuttgart, Germany, offers residencies in 2022 and 2023 for international artists, scholars, scientists, not older than 40

What: Akademie Schloss Solitude offers residential fellowships for international artists, scholars, scientists, as well as cultural and economic professionals who are not older than 40 years.

Where: Schloss Solitude (Solitude Palace) in Stuttgart, Germany

When: 2022-2023, scholarships usually span 6, 9 or 12 months.

Who may apply: artists from the following disciplines:

* Visual arts and media including painting, sculpture, drawing, installation, film, video, printing, ceramics, textiles, performance,

* Music and performing arts,

* Digital,

* Architecture and design,

* Literature and language

* Art, science & business/humanities, social, natural and economic sciences

Fellows may use the Akademie’s carpentry and metal workshops under supervision. They also have access to a digital film editing studio, a printing and copying room, 2 small libraries and several computer workstations.

45 live/work studios and 3 guest studios are available for at maximum 65 fellows.

The fellowship comprises:

* a free, furnished living/working studio including electricity, water and heating,

* a monthly grant of € 1,200,

* travel expenses for arrival and departure (on a one-time basis).

The Akademie also offers optional additional benefits which are adjustable in accordance with the current budget situation:

* transport expenses subsidy for the carriage of materials, tools, instruments and books to Stuttgart and from Stuttgart to the fellow’s home town,

* project funding and one-off materials subsidy,

* health insurance in the case of non-EU fellowship candidates.

Application deadline: November 30, 2021

Application fee: 15 € for applicants from industrialized countries, none for others (list on the webpage).

Organizer: Akademie Schloss Solitude is a foundation under public law with the aim to facilitate interaction, according to the webpage: “Its unique model gives artists and scientists the freedom to develop their work and perform research in both a physical and digital context. Its wide-ranging fellowship program promotes the interrelationship of art and science across all disciplines and fields of practice.“ Since 1990, the artist-in-residence program has supported approximately 1,400 artists from more than 120 countries.

Application

(12.10.2021, USA: 10.12.2021)