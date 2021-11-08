Application open until December 12, 2021, for THE BLUE NIGHT (May 06 and 07, 2022) in Nuremberg’s Old Town with “Imagination” as theme

What: The Blue Night 2022

Where: in Nuremberg’s Old Town at 12 art venues and in more than 80 courtyards, squares and streets or institutions

When: on Saturday, 07 May 2022, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. On the eve, Friday, 06 May 2022, a preview of the contributions will be shown from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Open for: 12 artists

Concept (according to the organizer’s website):

* Presentation of art projects during THE BLUE NIGHT differs from that in a museum or gallery: “hanging something on the wall” or “putting something in a room” isn’t appropriate. Submissions of paintings or sculptures which need to be shown in a traditional exhibition cannot be considered.

* It should be noted that an art project has to work for four (preview on Friday) or six hours (Saturday). This is important, for example, for performances that may have to be shown several times. Breaks between performances are possible but must be kept relatively short.

* 10,000 to 12,000 visitors come to the 12 art venues. Visitor streams must be taken into account in the planning process.

* The current Corona rules must be taken into account.

Theme: “Imagination”

Royalties:

* €1500 € (plus applicable VAT);

* €3500 € for the realization of the work (incl VAT). Costs such as travel, accommodation, meals, transportation, etc. are included in this total;

* €5000 € N-Ergie Audience Award for an art project given first place in the ranking by visitors.

Application deadline: December 12, 2022

Entry fee: none

Background: In 2000, The Blue Night (Die Blaue Nacht) was held for the first time to mark Nuremberg’s 950th anniversary. The aim was to present art and culture to the citizens in an unusual setting and at an unusual time. With approximately 140,000 visitors since then, the annual event has become Germany’s largest and most diverse Long Night of Art and Culture. It is organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs in the City of Nuremberg.

The Blue Night