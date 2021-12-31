Love, prosperity, contentment, and peace for 2022

Stone-Ideas.com is taking a few days off: Our next issue will appear on January 09, 2022, with a new entry in our STONE FINDER

A hearty thanks to all our readers for the many wonderful natural-stone-ideas from around the globe which we used for our publication. There is nothing more beautiful in the world than the creativity of men…

… and the splendor of nature.

We therefore once again show photos from the Apollo missions, this time in a post-processing by Toby Ord, philosopher at the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford University in England. He has just written a book about the continuing threat from nuclear weapons (“The precipice: existential risk and the future of humanity“) and has reworked one such shot for the cover.

On his webpage, Ord shows more pictures and how the edited versions differ from the originals.

We publish (on top) a view of the Earth from the Apollo 13 mission, taken 2 days before the explosion on board.



And the “Blue Marble“ from Apollo 17.

“Earth Restored“ is the name Toby Ord gave to his photo project.

We are looking forward to 2022. Stay healthy.

The team around Peter Becker,

Editor-in-Chief

Earth Restored

STONE FINDER

(01.01.2022)