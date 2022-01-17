15 professional artists from around the world may apply for the 25th International Wood Sculptors‘ Symposium in St. Blasien, Germany (deadline February 28, 2022)

The event will take place from August 28 to September 4, 2022, in the city close to the Black Forest and the Swiss border

What: 25th International Wood Sculptors‘ Symposium in St. Blasien

Where: St. Blasien, in Southern Germany, close to the Black Forest and the Swiss border

When: August 28 – September 04, 2022

Who may apply: professional wood artists from all over the world

Theme: open, but an interpretation for the 25th jubilee of the symposium is welcome

Remuneration: each artist will be paid €1000 after completing the work. A travel allowance will also be granted. Accommodation and food are free. On Sunday at the end of the symposium, the finished sculptures will be auctioned off. For this, a separate agreement with each participant will be completed.

Material: The organizer will provide for each sculptor a tree trunk (160-220 cm) with a diameter of min. 40-60 cm in spruce or maple. Other types of wood are allowed bust must be provided by the participant. In this jubilee edition, the combination of wood with other materials (e.g. steel, glass or stone) is explicitly welcome. A material subsidy of €200 is possible.

Symposium: the participants will work in public under fixed tents in the streets of the city center or on the main square (Domplatz). A publication presenting all participating artists and their works is planned. The event will be covered by media (TV, radio and press).

Application deadline: February 28, 2022

Application fee: none

Organizer: City of St. Blasien

Application webpage (English, deutsch)

(19.01.2022, USA: 01.19.2022)