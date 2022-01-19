Living and working together: 8 – 10 international sculptors may apply for the Larvikite (Stone) Sculpture Symposium in Southern Norway from June 06 to July 23, 2022 (deadline February 15, 2022)

What: 20th International Larvikite Sculpture Symposium Norge

Where: Quarry of Tjodalyng, on the outskirts of Larvik city, Southern Norway

When: June 06 to July 23, 2022

Participants: up to 12 professional sculptors: 2 from Norway 8 – 10 from abroad

Theme: none. The event is based on the concept of the first stone sculptors‘ symposia in the 1960s ( St. Margarethen 1959, initiated by Austrian sculptor Karl Prantl): It offers the opportunity for dialogue, communal living and working. For this, accommodation is in the Symposium House next to the quarry (address: Håkestadveien 193, NO-3280 Tjodalyng). It has single rooms and a communal kitchen. Participants are responsible for the preparation of their dishes and the care for the Symposium House.

Material: Larvikite stone from Lundhs company’s quarries. The artists may choose their stone from a variety of different colors on site.

Remuneration:

* Participants will receive a grant of € 1500 each plus free accommodation, food and beverages in the Symposium house.

* For the sculpting work, a space with electricity, pressed air and a variety of tools is provided on site.

* Please note: no information is given on the webpage on travel expenses. We contacted the organizer – if we receive an answer, we will publish it as an update on this webpage.

* The sculptures produced during the event will remain on site for exhibition purposes for one year. If one is sold, 25% of the sales amount goes to the Symposium, detailed regulations on the webpage.

Application deadline: February 15, 2022

Application fee: none

Background: The Symposium is an initiative by Lundhs company, a quarrier and international exporter of Larvikite stones. The Symposium has welcomed sculptors since 1985. In recent years, its normal biennial rhythm had an interruption 3 years. The Symposium House, situated in the Stalaker quarry, has been used as sculptors’ meeting place and accommodation since 1990.

Application

(20.01.2022, USA: 01.20.2022)