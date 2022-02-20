The 2022 International Sculpture Symposium in Sprimont, Belgium, calls 10 – 18 stone sculptors from The Benelux to work from August 22 – 28, with compressors and discs allowed only on 2 days

Ephemeral Stone Symposium will welcome 10 – 18 stone sculptors from The Benelux to pit their muscle power against Sprimont Bluestone from the Sprimont quarries in a fleeting 7-day symposium. This year, the Promotion Committee of the Stone Interpretation Center, which organizes the event, proposes a concept adapted as in 2021 to the current health situation.

The venue is the area in front of the former power plant in Sprimont, close to Liège, where the Centre d’Interpretation de la Pierre (CIP) is based. This is an institution that intends to draw public attention to natural stone. Artists will work in public. A program for visitors will accompany the symposium.

Tools: compressors and discs are only allowed on the first two days of the symposium, the remaining time will be dedicated to working the stone with sheer muscle power. There is a provision of a secure container at night to tuck tools away safely.

Stone: a limestone from the Sprimont Blue quarry will be provided by the organizers. Each sculptor must choose his stone in person between May 01 and August 15 – note that the quarry is closed from July 11 to August 08.

Catering of the day taken care of from Monday, August 22 to Sunday, August 28.

Lodging: a minimalist lodging is at disposal from August 22 at noon to Sunday, August 28 evening. Shower and sanitary facilities of the CIP are at the artists’ disposal throughout.

Each sculptor can leave with his work of art from Sunday evening 8:00 pm.

Application deadline is March 31, 2022 by e-mail. Three good quality photos of recent works must be attached.

Application

Frédéric Mottard, Mail

Tel: +32 (0)4 267 6893

Sprimont Centre d’Interpretation de la Pierre, rue Joseph Potier 54, B-4140 Sprimont – Belgium

Some impressions of the 2021 event