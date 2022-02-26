New in our Stone Finder: marble DANAE VELVET with diagonal golden veins on white background from Greek HMG (Hellenic Marble Group)

Name: Danae Velvet

Stone Type: Marble

Color: white background with with diagonal golden veins

Quarry location: in the area of Granitis, near the city of Drama, Northern Greece, at an altitude of 889 meters. Quarrying operations started in 2016 after an extensive research program, with an annual production of 100,000 tons in marble blocks, which will increase yearly.

Peculiarities of the stone: An exclusive fine-grained architectural marble suitable for a large variety of decorative applications

Use: interior, exterior, high end, flooring, cladding, big scale

Finishes: polished, honed

Frost resistant: yes

Company: HMG (Hellenic Marble Group) owns 4 quarries in the area of Drama. It is led by Ioannis Birros, founder of Pirgon quarry, one of the largest and the most successful white marble quarries in the world. HMG’s headquarter and factory have an area of 30,000 m². All in all, the group quarries more than 20 different types of white marbles. They are organized into 4 categories named after Gods of the Greek Antiquity: Danae (Mother of Perseus and lover of Zeus), Hermes (Messenger and also God of tradespeople, travelers or thieves), Ares (God of war), Dias (Sun of Pelops and Hippodameia). All 4 quarries together have a capacity of 160,000 tons per year.

See the webpage.

Contact: Hellenic Marble Group (HMG), 6 km Drama-Kavala, Drama, Greece

T: +30 25210 43, (directly: +30 25210 43119),

Mail , https://hmg.gr/

Technical data: download