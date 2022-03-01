Sculptors or groups can submit their works to be exhibited at the Sculpture Trail 2022 in the Murg-Auen-Parc in the Swiss city of Frauenfeld from August 22nd to October 31st

What: Sculpture Trail during the 6th Murg-Auen-Parc Bildhauer Woche (sculptors’ week)

When: August 21 – October 31, 2022

Who may apply: Sculptors are welcome internationally, but they should consider the organizer’s flat-rate assumption of costs for transportation and installation and removal of the artwork.

Application deadline: March 15th, 2022. Interested artists wishing to exhibit a sculpture along the trail must submit their applications together with a brief project description and picture if available to the Office of Culture (Mail). Reception will be confirmed.

Application fee: none

Remuneration: none. Works can be sold free of commission by the artist.

Background: The installation of the trail will take place with the start of the 6th Sculpture Week (August 22 to August 31, 2022). All exhibits will remain in place until the end of October 2022 when they are to be dismantled. Sculptures must comply with safety standards and be vandal-proofed.

Application web page (German)