Call for artists worldwide: stone sculptors are invited to send us works and ideas on the theme of peace and the war in Ukraine

We will show the photos on our pages / If you have only ideas or designs, we can help to find companies that will provide stones for realization

Dear friends,

The editors of Stone-Ideas.com invite stone sculptors worldwide to send us a photo of a stone sculpture on the theme of peace or as a commentary on the war in Ukraine.

It can be a work created with traditional tools or by CNC programming.

If you don’t have finished work, send us a draft. Then, through our worldwide channels, we will try to find a company that will provide you with a stone for its realization. However, the drawing should not be a cartoon but a design for a sculpture in stone.

Perhaps we can exhibit some of the works at one of the upcoming stone fairs.

The model can be a similar action we had started at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic: Back then, we invited worldwide artists to comment on the virus, and you can find the many submissions linked below.

We look forward to your ideas.

Peter Becker, Editor-in-chief

(08.03.2022, USA: 03.08.2022)