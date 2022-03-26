New in our Stone Finder: VEGA LIGHT, a dolomite limestone named after one of the brightest stars next to our sun, from Turkish Silcarstone company

Name of the stone: Vega Light

Stone type: Dolomite (limestone)

Color: Gray

Quarry location: the Vega Light quarry is located in Balıkesir region, Turkey. It has been in operation since 2019. The current annual production capacity is 3,000 m³.

Description of the stone: Astra White dolomite is a carbonate rock predominantly formed of the mineral dolomite. It is named after the star Vega, one of the brightest stars in the neighborhood of our sun and once used as a reference for brightness measurements. The stone’s appearance is somehow shining and modernist.

Application: Interiors, Exteriors, Floor, Wall, Claddings

Finishes: polished, honed, sandblasted, brushed, sandblasted & brushed, bushhammered, plowline, tumbled and custom textures.

Frost resistant: Yes
8,4 +/ 1,3 MPa
EN 12371

Company: SILKARSTONE has its headquarter in Istanbul and quarries in various parts of Turkey and Greece. Its marble factory is located in the Bilecik Industrial Zone on 90,000 m² of which 11,500 m² are covered. It has an annual production capacity of 340,000 m² of slabs and 60.000 m² of laminated panels. The company has rich experience in supplying big projects. The company is also a mosaic producer.
https://www.silkarstone.com/en/

Stone Catalog: download

Contact: SILKARSTONE, Silkar Plaza, Orta Mah., Topkapı, Maltepe Cad. No:6 Bayrampaşa / İstanbul
Tel: +90 212 576 75 00
Fax: +90 212 576 77 88
Mail

Technical Data: download

