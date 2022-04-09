Call for international sculptors and artists to enter ideas for the „Symposium for Peace and Democracy“ in summer 2023 near Kaiserslautern, Germany

In a 2-step-process, 25 participants will be selected each one receiving € 5000 plus accommodation and catering

What: International artists may apply for the „Symposium for Peace and Democracy“. In the second step of the selection process, out of these applicants, 25 will be invited to realize their idea during the symposium.

Where: in the hilly region of the western Rhineland-Palatinate near the city of Kaiserslautern, Germany

When: summer 2023

Who may apply: freelance sculptors or groups. “We expressly point out that the association also welcomes concepts from related art movements (e.g. Land Art),“ is said in the information.

Theme: „Especially nowadays, work for peace is more relevant than ever… We therefore ask artists whose conception of sculpture goes beyond the point of view of observation to participate with an idea and a design. We look forward to your interesting, new, and perhaps unusual ideas, which we would like to implement with you.“ More than this, the idea of art connecting people shall be part of the entries – proposals shall be close to the concept of the „Road of Peace“ in Europe (see below).

Remuneration: the final participants will receive € 5000 for the realization of their work during the symposium. Accommodation and catering will be payed, material for the artwork will be supplied by the organizer. Travel and tools are on the expense of the artists. The applicants in the first step of the selection process receive no remuneration.

Application deadline: April 30, 2022. The selected artists will be informed by November 30, 2022. The symposium will take place in summer 2023.

Application fee: none:

Application:

* two DIN A3 poster of the draft in scale 1:20;

* two DIN A3 poster to explain the overall spatial context;

* short explanatory report (content description of the concept and the design intent) to max. one DIN A4 page;

* information on material, manufacturing technology, assembly conditions and, if applicable, structural requirements, on a maximum of one A4 page;

* former participants at the symposium are not allowed.

Background: Organizer is the non-profit association “Skulpturen Rheinland-Pfalz e. V.” (Sculptures Rhineland-Palatinate) which has been organizing 13 symposia since 1990. Most of the artworks were in sandstone, metal and wood. The association is a partner in the international project “Road of Peace – Road of Sculptures in Europe – Otto Freundlich Gesellschaft eV”: its goal is the realization of a sculpture trail running across Europe being a sign against war and deepening understanding between the nations. The west-east route (4,000 km) connects the Normandy coast with Moscow, the north-south route (1,500 km) Amsterdam with the Pyrenees. Today there are over 500 sculptures along both routes and an international network of art projects and peace initiatives has emerged.

Download application form

Skulpturen Rheinland-Pfalz e. V. (German)

Straße des Friedens (German)