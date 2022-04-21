Six sculptors – three from abroad and three from Turkey – will be chosen to participate in the 27th International Wooden Sculpture Symposium, to be held from July 19 to August 06, 2022, near Gölcük, Turkey

What: 27th International Değirmendere Zühtü Müridoğlu Wooden Sculpture Symposium

Where: Değirmendere Çınarlık Square, near Gölcük, Turkey

When: July 19 to August 06, 2022

Who: six sculptors – three from abroad and three from Turkey will be invited to participate in this wood carving symposium

Remuneration:

* 16,000 ₤ (1050 €) to chosen participants from Europe

* 18,000 ₤ (1130 €) to chosen participants from transcontinental countries

* 15,000 ₤ (950 €) to chosen participants from Turkey

* Accommodation expenses including lunch and dinner and the transfer from the airport to Değirmendere will be provided

* Participants will have to pay their travel expense

* The intellectual property of the works will revert to the Gölcük Municipality. The works cannot be sold or donated for any reason

Symposium procedure:

* Artists will provide their own tools auxiliary equipment

* 220V outlet and extension will be provided as well as technical support such as cutting and and milling of tree trunks

* Chestnut or linden will be provided

* Artists must have their own health insurance. No obligation will ensue for moral compensation or accident during the symposium

Theme: site-specific and/or historical sculptures relating to the environment and proximity of Değirmendere.

Application deadline: June 10, 2022

Application form / More information