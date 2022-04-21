Six sculptors – three from abroad and three from Turkey – will be chosen to participate in the 27th International Wooden Sculpture Symposium, to be held from July 19 to August 06, 2022, near Gölcük, Turkey

What: 27th International Değirmendere Zühtü Müridoğlu Wooden Sculpture Symposium
Where: Değirmendere Çınarlık Square, near Gölcük, Turkey
When: July 19 to August 06, 2022
Who: six sculptors – three from abroad and three from Turkey will be invited to participate in this wood carving symposium
Remuneration:
* 16,000 ₤ (1050 €) to chosen participants from Europe
* 18,000 ₤ (1130 €) to chosen participants from transcontinental countries
* 15,000 ₤ (950 €) to chosen participants from Turkey
* Accommodation expenses including lunch and dinner and the transfer from the airport to Değirmendere will be provided
* Participants will have to pay their travel expense
* The intellectual property of the works will revert to the Gölcük Municipality. The works cannot be sold or donated for any reason
Symposium procedure:
* Artists will provide their own tools auxiliary equipment
* 220V outlet and extension will be provided as well as technical support such as cutting and and milling of tree trunks
* Chestnut or linden will be provided
* Artists must have their own health insurance. No obligation will ensue for moral compensation or accident during the symposium
Theme: site-specific and/or historical sculptures relating to the environment and proximity of Değirmendere.
Application deadline: June 10, 2022