Call for submissions to the stone carver symposium “10 Days in Stone” in Lettomanoppello in regione Abruzzo, Italy, from August 28 until September 04, 2022 (application deadline June 15, 2022)

“10 Giornate in Pietra 2022“ (“10 Days in Stone”) will be held from August 28 until September 04, 2022.

Lettomanoppello is the “City of Stone“ in the Abruzzo region in Italy’s province of Pescara.

The theme of the event is “Environment: Relationship between Man and Nature in Maiella“.

Artists will be provided with a stone slab of 170 cm x 130 cm 8 cm thick with irregular sides. Slabs are to be worked on one side only in haut and bas relief and texture.

8 artists will be selected from the applicants.

Remuneration of 1200 € will be provided including travel expenses. They must be of age. Anyone who previously participated in the event is disqualified.

Applications via e-Mail to 1 or 2 indicating in the subject “SELEZIONE ARTISTI – MANIFESTAZIONE 10 GIORNATE IN PIETRA 2022”.

More information

Application form (Italian, English)

(22.05.2022, USA: 05.22.2022)