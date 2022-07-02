New in our Stone Finder: ANDEER GRANITE, a green gneiss with high resistance usable in all areas of natural stone construction, from Toscano company, Switzerland

Name of the stone: Andeer Granite

Stone type: Gneiss (Orthogneiss)

Color: green

Quarry location: CH-7440 Andeer, Grisons, Switzerland

Description of the stone: Its green color makes it a unique and exclusive building material for interior and exterior architecture worldwide. The high resistance allows the use of Andeer Granit in all areas of natural stone construction. Thanks to its chemical properties, it is particularly suitable for the construction of swimming pools.

Peculiarities of the Stone: “Natural stones from Grisons for lasting values,” is the slogan of the company. “The stones quarried since 1952 in our quarries are unique, durable, timeless, sustainable and ecological.”

Application: interior and exterior architecture

Finishes: polished, honed, blasted, flamed, diamond-sawed, diamond-sawed and brushed, blasted and brushed, flamed and brushed

Certifications: on demand

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Toscano AG Naturstein, Parsagna, CH-7440 Andeer. The company produces all common natural stone products for indoor and outdoor use or for gardening. In addition to standard products, we have a specialization for customized customer requests. The family business with more than 20 employees in mining, production, sales and administration is run by Claudio Toscano in the 3rd generation.

Web: https://www.toscano-granit.ch/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/toscano_granit/

Contact: Tel: +41 81 661 13 70

Mail

Technical Data: on demand