New in our Stone Finder: GREY UKRAINE®, a white granite with small black spots, from Rukh International LLC, located in Poromovka in the Zhitomir region, 130 km West of Kyiv

Granite Grey Ukraine: French type cube.

Name of the stone: Grey Ukraine®

Type of stone: Granite

Color: White with small black spots

Texture: Flat with spots.

Granite Grey Ukraine, tiles: full sawn, top flamed.Granite Grey Ukraine, tiles: full sawn, top polished.

Quarry location: 12425, village Pokostovka, Zhitomir (Schytomyr) region, 130 km West of Kyiv, Ukraine

Factory location: 12104, village Poromovka, Zhitomir region, Ukraine

Peculiarities of the stone: White with small black spots. Very strong. Used for stylish outdoor and indoor.

Usage: Useable in any form, because of their strength. Paving stones, cubes, borders, cubes, tiles floor, tiles facing

Finishes: Split, sawn, split-sawn, polished, flamed

Frost resistant: Yes

Granite Grey Ukraine, tiles: full sawn, top flamed.Granite Grey Ukraine, borders.

Company: Rukh International LLC, Odessa, Ukraine, st. Novoselskogo, 91, office 101
https://rukhinternational.com/en/

Contact: Mr. Denis Grifonov, Mail
Tel: +38 096 869 7777

Technical data:
• Bulk weight 2740 kg / m³
• Water absorption 0.24%
• Compression strength 220 MPa
• Abrasion 0.64 g / cm²
• Class 1 natural radiation

Granite Grey Ukraine: tumbled.