New in our Stone Finder: GREY UKRAINE®, a white granite with small black spots, from Rukh International LLC, located in Poromovka in the Zhitomir region, 130 km West of Kyiv

Name of the stone: Grey Ukraine®
Type of stone: Granite
Color: White with small black spots
Texture: Flat with spots.
Quarry location: 12425, village Pokostovka, Zhitomir (Schytomyr) region, 130 km West of Kyiv, Ukraine
Factory location: 12104, village Poromovka, Zhitomir region, Ukraine
Peculiarities of the stone: White with small black spots. Very strong. Used for stylish outdoor and indoor.
Usage: Useable in any form, because of their strength. Paving stones, cubes, borders, cubes, tiles floor, tiles facing
Finishes: Split, sawn, split-sawn, polished, flamed
Frost resistant: Yes
Company: Rukh International LLC, Odessa, Ukraine, st. Novoselskogo, 91, office 101
https://rukhinternational.com/en/
Contact: Mr. Denis Grifonov, Mail
Tel: +38 096 869 7777
Technical data:
• Bulk weight 2740 kg / m³
• Water absorption 0.24%
• Compression strength 220 MPa
• Abrasion 0.64 g / cm²
• Class 1 natural radiation