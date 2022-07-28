Xiamen Stone Fair is on the starting line for its 22nd edition

The in-person-event from July 30 to August 02 will be accompanied by a digital program available online as live stream or recorded

The number “2“ could hardly be more present, but it’s just a coincidence: The 22nd Xiamen Stone starts tomorrow (July 30, 2022) and will end on August 02. In addition to the in-person exhibition at the fairground, it will be held as online event in live streams or recordings.

Access to the online event will be through the website. Once the trade show has started, the running program is displayed in the center of the webpage, while the recorded offerings are available on the right-hand side (marked by us with a red arrow in the screenshot above).

The program:

Three so-called „Live Walking Tours“ will be available in English. Their topics are natural stone or artificial stone, machinery and tools, Stone Infinite and Habitat Design & Life Festival (HDLF), respectively.

The Natural Stone Walking Tour will start on July 30 (15:30-16:30, GMT+8) and will visit

● STONEWHITE (JIANGSU) INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO., LTD

Booth No.: C4006

● FUJIAN QUANZHOU NANXING MARBLE CO., LTD

Booth No.: C3018

● NANAN STAROCEAN SUPPLY CHINA CO., LTD (ORG STONE)

Booth No.: C1012

● XIAMEN YUSHI GROUP CO., LTD

Booth No.: C1034

● ITALIAN-TUSCANY PAVILION (TC&T S.r.l.)

Booth No.: A40171-A40172, A40081-A40083

● FRANCHI UMBERTO MARMI SPA

Booth No.: A40151

● YUNFU ZHAOFENG NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.

Booth No.: A2016

The tour through the Machinery & Tools Area (July 31, 13:00-14:00, GMT+8) will visit

● FUJIAN XIANDA MACHINERY CO., LTD

Booth No.: B1013, B1014

● QUANZHOU ZHONGZHI NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Booth No.: B3007

● JING YOW ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

Booth No.: B3011

● KEDA INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

Booth No.: B4018

● FOSHAN YONGSHENGDA MACHINERY CO., LTD.

Booth No.: B4019

● VEEGOO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Booth No.: B5040

Both tours will be recorded and available 24/7.

