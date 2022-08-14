Call for applications for five 6-month Artist-in-Residence scholarships 2023 by the Fondazione Internazionale per la Scultura in Peccia in the Canton of Ticino, Switzerland

The Fondazione Internazionale per la Scultura invites international sculptors to apply for five 6-month Artist-in-Residence scholarships in Peccia in the Canton of Ticino, Switzerland, in 2023.

Selected artists may use a studio/atelier to realize a work in Peccia marble or other stones or materials such as wood, metal, plaster, clay, paper, etc. They also get free access to three workshops for stone-, wood- and metalworking by the Centro Internazionale di Scultura run by the Fondazione.

Costs for travel and residency are at the artists‘ expense, but they may use special accommodation in Peccia. Artists who cannot cover their living costs during the stay may apply for a scholarship of max. CHF 1,500 per month from the Foundation. Deadline for application is September 30, 2022.

Application

Selected artists in 2022

See also:



(14.08.2022, USA: 08.14.2022)