Application open for THE BLUE NIGHT 2023 (May 05 and 06) in Nuremberg’s Old Town with “Messages” as theme for German and international artists

What: The Blue Night 2023

Where: in Nuremberg’s Old Town at 12 art venues and in more than 80 courtyards, squares and streets or institutions

When: on Saturday, on May 05, 2023, a preview takes place from 8 p.m. to midnight, on May 06, 2023, the event will be on show from 7 p.m. to midnight

Open for: 12 German and international artists from visual art, light installations, acoustic installations, movement/performance, interactive/participative activities, new media.

Concept:

* Presentation of art projects during THE BLUE NIGHT differs from that in a museum or gallery: “hanging something on the wall” or “putting something in a room” isn’t appropriate. Submissions of paintings or sculptures which need to be shown in a traditional exhibition cannot be considered.

* It should be noted that an art project has to work for four (preview on Friday) or five hours (Saturday). This is important, for example, for performances that may have to be shown several times. Breaks between performances are possible but must be kept relatively short.

* Visitor streams must be taken into account in the planning process.

Theme: “Messages”

Royalties:

* €1500 € (plus applicable VAT);

* €3500 € for the realization of the work (incl VAT). Costs such as travel, accommodation, meals, transportation, etc. are included in this total;

* €5000 € N-Ergie Audience Award for an art project given first place in the ranking by visitors.

Application deadline: December 11, 2023

Entry fee: none

Background: In 2000, The Blue Night (Die Blaue Nacht) was held for the first time to mark Nuremberg’s 950th anniversary. The aim was to present art and culture to the citizens in an unusual setting and at an unusual time. The annual event has become Germany’s largest and most diverse Long Night of Art and Culture. It is organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs in the City of Nuremberg.

Die Blaue Nacht 2023