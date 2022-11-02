Call for entries open (until December 31, 2022) for the VI. International Sculpture Symposium in September 2023 in Lindern, Germany, near the border to the Netherlands

What: VI. International Sculpture Symposium

Where: Lindern in the district of Cloppenburg, Germany

When: from September 01 to 17, 2023

Who can participate: 4 artists from Germany or all over the world working with stone, wood or metal

Theme: “Landscape – Culture – Man“

Symposium: the artists work open-air in the village of Lindern. On some evenings there will be come-togethers with the locals.

Organization: accommodation in the hotel in the village, full board, covered by the organizer. Arrival of the artists expected until August 29, 2023. The artists have to bring with their own tools; electricity, compressed air, water and the raw material will be provided.

Royalty: 2,000 €. The completed works will remain on permanent loan in the municipality as part of its sculpture trail. Participating artists may exhibit their own works during the Culture Weeks and sell them on their own account.

Application deadline: December 31, 2022. Please submit information on works and exhibitions.

Application fee: none

Background: The municipality of Lindern with about 5,000 inhabitants is embedded in a picturesque park-like natural landscape not far from the border to the Netherlands. A large part of the village is green space which has a variety of functions and is considered valuable for the municipality and the native flora and fauna. The theme “Landscape – Culture – Man“ of the Cultural Weeks will address the pressure between mechanized agriculture and people’s life.

Information (available only in German; applications may be in English)

(03.22.2022, USA: 11.03.2022)