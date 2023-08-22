Application open (until September 08. 2023) for the Sculpture Symposium of Saint-Georges, Canada, from June 02 to 23, 2024

Ten international artists working with metal, stone, or composite material may be chosen

What: 10th (and last) International Sculpture Symposium of Saint-Georges

Where: Ville de Saint-Georges, Québec, not far away from the Canadian border with Vermont and Maine in the US

When: June 02 – 23, 2024

Who may apply: 10 Canadian or international artists working with metal (stainless steel, corten steel, or aluminum), stone (granite, marble, or limestone) or composite material (fiberglass)

Theme: Tourbillons/Fantasmagoriques

Remuneration: a royalty of 5000 CDA will be paid to the participants after the event. Travel, accommodation, and food is paid by the organizer, material for the artwork, too. Beauce Art provides most of the tools (with rare exceptions if it is ultra-specialized equipment). On the other hand, an artist who would like to bring his own tool is responsible for bringing the required adapters.

Symposium: Artists are expected to finish their work during the symposium and to participate in social events like talks with the citizens and meetings with sponsors or the press. The right of ownership of the completed artwork is transferred to the city.

Application deadline: September 08, 2023

Application fee: none

Background: The symposium is organized by Beauce Art, a non-profit organization whose mandate is to create a permanent trail of art in Saint-Georges. The location of the trail is on the banks along the Chaudière River in the city.

Application (English, French)

Beauce Art

Saint-Georges