Application open (until December 15, 2022) for the Sculpture Symposium of Saint-Georges, Canada, from May 21 to June 11, 2023

Ten international artists working with metal, stone, or composite material may be chosen

What: 9th International Sculpture Symposium of Saint-Georges

Where: Ville de Saint-Georges, Québec, not far away from the Canadian border with Vermont and Maine in the US

When: May 21 – June 11, 2023

Who may apply: 10 Canadian or international artists working with metal (stainless steel, corten steel, or aluminum), stone (granite, marble, or limestone) or composite material (fiberglass)

Theme: Carving the Wind

Remuneration: a royalty of 5000 CDA (approx. 3750 US-$) will be paid to the participants after the event. Travel, accommodation, and food is paid by the organizer, material for the artwork, too. Artists have to organize their tools themselves.

Symposium: Artists are expected to finish their work during the symposium and to participate in social events like talks with the citizens and meetings with sponsors or the press. The right of ownership of the completed artwork is transferred to the city.

Application deadline: December 15, 2022

Application fee: none

Background: The symposium is organized by Beauce Art, a non-profit organization whose mandate is to create a permanent trail of art in Saint-Georges. The location of the trail is on the banks along the Chaudière River in the city.

Application (French, English)

Web page (French, English)

Saint-Georges