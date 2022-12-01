Beautiful little things made of natural stone, which sell – not only – as (Christmas) gifts

For the stone sector, the world of accessories offers countless opportunities

Beautiful little things are a promising market for the natural stone sector, we had already written more often. True, only those who can sell them together with a well-known name can earn real money. But also for other stone companies, they are valuable as free marketing: if natural stone is made visible, the consumers themselves think of various uses.

The upcoming Christmas season allows us to look at the state of the art. We show examples of successful little stone things, some of which can also be gifts:

The Greek brand Chatzisavvas Design has been active in the field for several years. The webpage shows tiny hearts as pendants, Christmas decorations (see photo above), small artworks, and much more.

https://c-design.gr/en/

Marsotto Edizioni from Italy has many objects in its “Accessories“ and other sections of its webpage.

https://www.edizioni.marsotto.com/en/products/842/accessories

Small animals are always popular as decorative objects. For example, the collection “Animarmi“ by Tobia Scarpa for Testi Group. leftover pieces from marble processing are used.

https://www.testigroup.com/animarmi-arch-tobia-scarpa-testi-edizioni/

Pimar Limestone has kittens in its “Design Collection“, among others.

https://www.pimarlimestone.com/arredamento-design-pietra

Italian Fiammetta V company has a long list of household items made of marble stuff.

https://shop.fiammettav.com/collections/christmas

Monitillo1980 is another Italian company with nice little design things.

Swiss company Alfredo Polti turns its gneiss into small practical objects for everyday use (German).

Swiss company Bärlocher has a range of products from birdbaths to painted marble fruits to candlesticks or wine coolers (German).

US-artist Robin Antar‘s webpage is always worth a visit.

https://robinantar.com/collections/home-and-living

Kelly Wearstler, a designer from the USA, has feeding bowls for pets.

https://www.kellywearstler.com/pet-accessories

Dear Keaton is a US-brand with marble design objects.

https://dearkeaton.com/search?page=2&q=marble&type=product

The designers of Filipari from Italy use stone powder for their innovative textile. The material name is MARM \ MORE® (1, 2).

Finally, a present not made of stone: “The Planets!“ is a 2000-piece puzzle set featuring these 8 celestial bodies of our solar system. Referencing their size variation, these toys range in size from Mercury at only 7“ wide all the way up to Jupiter with a width of 19.5“ and Saturn, whose rings span a width of 39“. Not included is the sun as it would go far beyond those dimensions (and it is a star, not a planet). Each puzzle box includes a two-sided poster that will help assembling each object, along with some interesting facts about each of the eight planets.

https://fourpointpuzzles.com/products/the-planets



