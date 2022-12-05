Application open (until March 31, 2023) for the 28th International Sculptors‘ Symposium “Art in Stone“ in Wunsiedel, Germany, in May, 2023

What: 28th International Sculptors‘ Symposium

Where: European Training Center for Stonemasons (EFBZ, Europäisches Fortbildungszentrum für das Steinmetz- und Steinbildhauerhandwerk) in Wunsiedel (not far from Nuremberg close to the Check border)

When: Mai 04 – 09, 2023

Arrival day: Mai 03, 2023

Departure day: Mai 10, 2023

Who may participate: 6 international stone sculptors

Theme: none

Royalties:

* The costs for meals and accommodation during the symposium will be covered;

* travel costs have to be paid by the participants;

* upon completion of the work, the artists will be paid an allowance which was €700 in the past years;

* The resulting artwork will be displayed at the training center or other suitable public space, e.g. exhibited in the town of Wunsiedel. This is done without any liability. After one year, the object can be purchased by the artist against material cost reimbursement. If the option to purchase the work is not exercised, the ownership rights will be transferred to the European Training Center after this year.

Stone material and tools are provided – but can also be brought along

Deadline for application: March 31, 2023

Entry fee: none

Background: The symposium is intended to draw the public’s attention to the stonemason and stone sculptor trade and the Steinzentrum Wunsiedel and promote natural stone.

More Information (please find the English version in the second half of the pdf)