New in our Stone Finder: black marble Michelangelo Nero from Brazilian company Michelangelo located in the Southern state of Paraná

Name of the stone: Michelangelo Nero

Stone type: marble

Color: black

Quarry location: state of Paraná, Southern Brazil

Description of the stone: deep black background and white veins. These delicate veins give the stone lightness and clarity instead of the gloomy darkness one might expect of such a black.

Peculiarities of the Stone: this stone expresses style and elegance wherever used.

Application: floor, walls, any type of interior architecture.

Finishes: polished, brushed, honed

Company: Michelangelo Mármores do Brasil has been operating since 1990, valuing Brazil’s natural wealth. Our marbles, especially the white and the black tones, are present in iconic edifices throughout the country such as the governmental buildings in Brasilia, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, or many noble hotels. We at Michelangelo believe in respect for nature as a way of preserving its essence in every detail of our marbles. Part of our least-impact strategy is valuing local labor and developing our regional economy.

Contact: Michelanglo, Rua Profª Annette Macedo, 54, Jardim Botânico, Curitiba, Brazil,

Tel: +55 41 3021-6000

https://www.michelangelo.com.br/

Technical Data:

Percentage of water absorption: 0.22%.

Extremely low porosity percentage equal to 0.63%.

Amsler wear of 1.24mm.

Uniaxial compression equal to 135.8Mpa.

Flexural resistance: 14.07Mpa.

Linear thermal expansion: 8,3 mm/m C*10-3.

