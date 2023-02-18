“… beyond“ is the theme of the 11th Wind Art Festival “bewegter wind“ in August 2023 in Northern Hesse province near Kassel, Germany

Four works which must be wind and weatherproof will be awarded in a competition / Entries until May 01, 2023

“… beyond“ is the theme of the 11th Wind Art Festival, which takes place August 13-27, 2023, near Wolfshagen, not far from the city of Kassel (Northern Hesse province) in Germany. On display will be wind objects, installations, performances and LandArt. “Beyond borders. Space, longing and perspectives in these times of war. Winds across landscapes, worlds of thought and beyond. Further than doubt, above and beyond realities, outside of pigeonholing. Ambivalence between boundaries – supposed security – and freedom. Always in an interchange between high and low, never clearly one,“ as said in the Call for Proposals.

The festival will be preceded by an ideas competition open for international artists. A jury selects the exhibits, another jury later nominates the winners with awards of € 3000, € 2000, € 1000 and a special price of € 1000.

Part of the festival is the public installation week before the event (August 07-12, 2023): numerous art enthusiasts will take the opportunity to see artists working in and with the landscape and perhaps even help them.

The artists have to cover the cost of production of their works and transportation.

The works must be wind and weatherproof because they will be placed at main points in the open landscape at prominent spots during the festival.

The award ceremony will take place at the end of the festival on August 27, 2023.

Deadline for entries is May 01, 2023.

The organizer of the festival and the exhibition is “bewegter wind“ (moving wind). The non-profit organization aims to promote wind art and intercultural communication.

Call for Artists

„bewegter wind“

