New in our Stone Finder: MICHELANGELO NUVOLATO®️, a white marble with gray or olden veins, from Brazilian company Michelangelo, located in the Southern state of Paraná

strong>Name of the stone: Michelangelo Nuvolato®️

Stone type: marble

Color: white with grey or golden veins

Quarry location: Paraná, Brazil

Description of the stone: the Michelangelo Nuvolato, with its white background and the grey or golden veins, gives every place an atmosphere of elegance and style.

Peculiarities of the Stone: The stone’s beauty is comparable to most beautiful Italian marbles traded under the same name, but Michelangelo’s Nuvolato, like all the company’s white marbles, has superior physical-chemical properties allowing it to be used in high-traffic areas or as kitchen countertops.

Application: interior floors, wall panels, countertops, etc

Finishes: polished, brushed, levigated

Frost resistant: No

Technical Data:

Percentage of water absorption: 0.16%.

Extremely low porosity percentage equal to 0.45%.

Amsler wear of 1.94 mm.

Uniaxial compression equal to 213.6 Mpa.

Flexural resistance: 31,00 MPa.

Linear thermal expansion: 7.8 mm/m C*10-3.

Company: Michelangelo Mármores do Brasil has been operating since 1990, valuing Brazil’s natural wealth. Our marbles, especially the white and the black tones, are present in iconic edifices throughout the country such as the governmental buildings in Brasilia, the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, or many noble hotels. We at Michelangelo believe in respect for nature as a way of preserving its essence in every detail of our marbles. Part of our least-impact strategy is valuing local labor and developing our regional economy.

Contact: Michelanglo, Rua Profª Annette Macedo, 54, Jardim Botânico, Curitiba, Brazil,

Tel: +55 41 3021-6000

https://www.michelangelo.com.br/

Mail: vendas, Export