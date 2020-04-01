Sculpture Schools
|
Schools offering sculpting courses, workshops…
|
Scuola di Scultura
[Sculpting courses in stone, metal, wood, drawing courses, further training, seminars in art history]
Switzerland, CH-6695 Peccia, Vallemaggia – Ticino
|
Fondazione Arkad
[Sculpting workshops, trainigs, symposiums, conferences, performances, cultural exchange]
Italy, 55047 Seravezza LU
|
Arco Arte
[Learn to sculpt / Sculpture studio since 1990]
Italy, 54033 Carrara MS
|
Sax Stonecarving
[Stonecarving workshop for all levels]
USA, New Mexico, Rinconada
|
Portland Sculpture & Quarry Trust
[Stone Carving and Sculpture Courses]
United Kingdom, Dorset, Portland