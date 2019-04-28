Support for an African sculptor of large scale outdoor artworks

The Kamel Lazaar Foundation (KLF) gives an artist the chance to show a piece at the 1-54 London fair

African sculptors may apply for the Edmond J. Safra Fountain Court installation at Somerset House in London. The selected artist will be given the opportunity to produce, transport and install a large scale outdoor artwork to be unveiled to the 18,000 collectors and art lovers during 1-54 London, the fair for contemporary African art held between October 02 and 06, 2019.

Application is possible either for established or aspiring artists who may live in Africa or abroad. Closing date is May 19th, 2019.

The initiative by the Kamel Lazaar Foundation (KLF) aims to empower artists to unleash their creative energy.

The first issue last year had seen the realization of Ibrahim El Salahi’s seminal „Meditation Tree’.

The Kamel Lazaar Foundation (KLF) was founded and is chaired by Kamel Lazaar, an international financier and a philanthropist of Tunisian origin. It produces and supports artistic and cultural projects in the MENA region which comprises North Africa and the Middle East.

Although the foundation is mainly specialized in culture and contemporary visual arts, it is becoming increasingly involved in the projects linked to heritage and education, as said on its webpage.

