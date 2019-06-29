LafargeHolcim Awards for sustainable construction solutions combined with architectural excellence

Application open until February 25, 2020, for total prize money of US-$ 2 million

Sustainable construction solutions combined with architectural excellence are in the focus of the LafargeHolcim Awards. The new call for entries in 2 categories is open until February 25, 2020. The total prize money is US-$ 2 million.

In the main category, it is all about „exemplary sustainable construction projects at an advanced stage of design from architecture, engineering, urban planning, materials and construction technology, and related fields,“ as said on the webpage. There is no age restriction for applicants. Projects must not have started construction/fabrication before January 1, 2019.

In the first step, the entries are divided into five geographic areas worldwide: Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East Africa, and Asia Pacific. Awards are in Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

In the second step, out of these 15 winners, the Global Awards will be selected, again in Gold, Silver an Bronze.

The second category is about the Next Generation: it looks for „visionary design concepts and bold ideas including design studio and research work. Authors can be no older than 30 years of age (date of birth later than June 4, 1988). Students and young professionals are welcome to enter the Awards main category with projects that have reached an advanced stage of design.“

The prize money on the first step is in total per region US$ 330,000 including US-$ 70.000 for the Next Generation awards. On the global level, the prize money is in total US-$ 350,000.

Every three years, the Swiss LafargeHolcim Foundation for sustainable construction publishes a call for entries for its award. The foundation is an initiative by the two companies for building materials like aggregates, concrete, and cement.

In the past, winners of the Global Awards had been water treatment complexes in Mexico or water reservoirs in Columbia, a Community library in Sri Lanka or a university campus in Vietnam. Also were awarded the new main station in Stuttgart, Germany or flood protection in New York City, among others.

LafargeHolcim Awards

Source: LafargeHolcim Foundation

(30.06.209, USA: 06.30.2019)