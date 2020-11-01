Miscellaneous: ideas with natural stone

The colors of the Rainbow Mountain in the in the Peruvian Andes from red to brown to pale green, and pale yellow, are caused by chemical reactions in the rocks. The same phenomenon can be seen in the Zhangye-Danxia-Geopark in China (1, 2).

This year’s fair The Big 5 in Dubai, UAE, will be held as Digital Festival from November 23 to 25, 2020.

A catlike geoglyph was discovered in Peru in the area of the famous Nazca-lines, the country’s ministry for culture informs (Spanish).

“Magic in the Air” is new at the Sculpture Trail at Laurelwood Arboretum,N.J. It was crafted by Jeffrey Breslow from Vermont serpentine, steel and granite.

“Effect of the rock properties on sawability of granite using diamond wire saw in natural stone quarries,“ is the title of a new book.

New granite slabs making up the rejuvenated Harrison World War II memorial in Southwestern Pennsylvania have been installed.

Turkey has been making many efforts to increase its exports of natural stone. Now, the magazine World Stone Turkey reports about initiatives to better reach Australia (IMIB association) and the Middle East (EIB association) (1, 2).

Scientists from the Australian Schmidt Ocean Institute have discovered a massive detached coral reef with 500 m height in the Great Barrier Reef – the first such discovery in over 120 years.

“Understatement is the new luxury“ the New York Times writes in a report about condominium trends.

Video of the Month: Spanisch Levantina company has released a video promoting the usage of the stones from its Naturamia collection in kitchens. In the past, producers of artificial stones had gained large shares of this market. At the moment, Naturamia is only available in Spain and the UK (1, 2).

(02.11.2020, 11.02.2020)