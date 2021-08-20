Last call for those coming late: Registration needed for entering Turkey e.g., to go to Izmir fair

The form on the webpage of Turkey’s health ministry must be filled in at least 72 hours before travel

People going from abroad to Izmir fair have to register on Turkey’s ministry of health’s webpage https://register.health.gov.tr/ at least 72 hours before travel.

Filling in the form can be a little bit, let’s say: particular:

* the field „nationality“ is not in alphabetical order. Similar fields following later may have another order.

* the field „Birth Date“ cannot be filled in just by digiting the numbers: After clicking in the field, a small window opens and one has to browse down the monthly calendar. For people older than 40 years, that may take some time.

* later, the field for a contact address in Turkey (e.g. hotel) may not work. Easy solution: after filling in your hotel address, simply click „Enter“ although the system may report an error.

Information about the reason for the registration is given on top of the starting page: “Information on the website should be filled in order to provide you proper information and protect the health of yours and loved ones during the Covid-19 pandemic. A private HES code will be created automatically by the given information. We will be able to contact with you in the case of any contact with Covid-19 patient during your travel and staying thanks to HES Code. For this reason, the accuracy and updateability of the information is quite important.

The form you will fill may be checked at the borders of the Republic of Turkey whether you have filled in this form or not, and If you haven’t filled in the form or made misleading statements, you may face legal and administrative sanctions. Furthermore, you might not be allowed to enter Turkey. (if you are not a Turkish Citizen or you do not have a residence permit).“

