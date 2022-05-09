Exhibition „Marble“ with a creative zone for visitors at the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, Denmark

The show through August 04, 2022, takes place on the occasion of the 50th birthday of the museum building

Throughout history, marble has exuded power, status and beauty. It is also synonymous with the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art Aalborg, whose building by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto will celebrate its 50th birthday in 2022.

To commemorate the occasion, the museum will be presenting a diverse cornucopia of works in marble, created by a number of history’s artistic heavyweights: Auguste Rodin, Bertel Thorvaldsen, Asger Jorn, Barbara Hepworth, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Marc Quinn, Louise Bourgeois – to name but a few.

Traditionally speaking, marble reflected status, history, power and the classical ideals of beauty. Countless of the most iconic works in the history of art are made of marble, ranging from sculptures such as Laocoön and the Venus de Milo to architectural masterpieces that include the Parthenon and the Taj Mahal. In recent years, while marble has also become a much-loved material in interior design, many associate it with the kitsch of the 1980s.

Despite or because of the aura of the material and its unmistakably sensuous qualities, in recent decades marble has once again become a favorite material for many contemporary artists.

The exhibition spotlights how the material is processed, understood and interpreted in contemporary art, and the significance of marble as a material in terms of the content a work of art projects to the world.

The Marble Building Zone

In the exhibition’s “Building Zone“ you can get marble between your hands and build your own little sculpture.

While the artworks in the exhibition may not be touched, in the Creative Zone you must touch and find both rough marble pieces and marble from home, which you must put together to build your own sculpture and exhibit on the shelves in the zone. There is no glue or screws, so you need to balance your marble sculpture without support.

Let your senses guide you through how different the surfaces are on a piece of raw marble and a candlestick in marble from the living room. What happens when the two different expressions are put together in a sculpture? Have fun building!

Kunsten Museum of Modern Art Aalborg is a living art museum allowing space for immersion, wonder and fascination. Completed in 1972, the building is an attraction in its own right. Designed by the world-famous Finnish architect Alvar Aalto, assisted by Elissa Aalto and Jean-Jacques Baruël, it is the only museum building outside Finland designed by Aalto.

