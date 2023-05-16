Miscellaneous: news all around natural stone and rock

“Marble. Carving the Future“ is the title of the new marketing campaign of the Italian association Confindustria Marmomacchine with the support of the export organization ICE. It centers on a traveling exhibition that will is on display at the Palace of Culture in Algiers until June 09, 2023, and will be shown in Washington DC (September 01 to October 10, 2023), traveling around the world until 2025. Its aim is to show “the link between culture, land, creativity and product quality that is unique to Italy’s natural stone sector,“ as is said, mutatis mutandis, on the website of the Magister Art agency (1, Italian).

A free-to-attend Architects’ Day workshop at the Natural Stone Show fair in London on Tuesday, June 06, 2023, offers five hours of CPD-accredited learning around designing with stone.

Italian company for stone design Salvatori has opened a showroom in New York City.

20 ways to create a stylish rockery are presented by Homes & Gardens magazine.

In Brazil, the ambassador of Azerbaijan met with representatives of the stone sector from the state of Espírito Santo to inform them about the demand for natural stone in his country (Portuguese).

A research team led by scientists from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, outlines how it identified and bestowed a moniker upon a previously unexplored 500 million-year-old Grand Canyon formation: The Frenchman Mountain Dolostone.

The question of how new active subduction zones come into being is still under debate. An international research group developed models that simulated the occurrences in the Caribbean region during the Cretaceous when a subduction event in the Eastern Pacific led to the formation of a new subduction zone in the Atlantic.



Video of the Month: The Victoria and Albert Museum in London has released a new issue of its series “How Was it Made“ following sculptor Simon Smith as he creates a scaled-down iteration of the 15th-century Prato Pulpit, a relief featuring dancing cherubs made for the Cathedral of Prato. Creator of the relief was Renaissance master Donatello, arguably the greatest sculptor of all time, who is on exhibition in the museum until June 11, 2023.

(17.05.2023, USA: 05.17.2023)