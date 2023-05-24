At the European Stone Festival in Salzburg, stonemasons and sculptors will show how they turn their ideas into small sculptures

During the weekend from June 03 and 04, 2023, the venue will be the Kapitelplatz, close to the cathedral

Visitors to Salzburg on the weekend of June 03 and 04, 2023, can observe stonemasons from all over Europe at work and watch how they create a piece of art full of expression and soul from a lifeless little rock cube. Characteristic is that apprentices, journeymen, and masters will give free rein to their creativity and skills.

As usual, there will be plenty to drink and eat at the festival: on Saturday evening, a band will offer live music in a marquee from 6 p.m. on, and on the 2nd day, a morning pint with brass band music will begin at 12:30. The organization is in the hands of the Steinzentrum Hallein.

While the professionals start their hammering at 8 a.m., visitors can take up the tools from 9 a.m. onwards.

Finally, the work of the professionals will be judged by a jury on Sunday afternoon and then publicly auctioned. The benefit from the winning project goes to the Lebenshilfe Salzburg.

There will be hands-on activities at numerous information booths. The 125th anniversary of the HTL Hallein (College for Stone Technology and Stone Design) will also be celebrated during the festival.

The 1st European Stone Festival was organized in Freiburg in Germany in 1999. Since then, interrupted by the Covid pandemic, more than 100 stonemasons and stone sculptors annually come together at locations in England, France, Germany, Austria and Norway. This time there are 120 participants from 12 different nations, namely – besides those already mentioned – Italy, Hungary, Spain, Poland, Canada, Peru, and Switzerland.

Theyy have a small block of St. Margarethen limestone as material. The participants can choose their theme, but they must finish after 16 hours.

Coming Festivals:

2024: Budapest, Hungary

2025: Freiburg, Germany

2026: Halifax, England

Program (German)

European Stone Festival

Steinzentrum Hallein (German)

HTL Hallein (German)

Photos: Steinzentrum Hallein

(25.05.2023, USA: 05.25.2023)