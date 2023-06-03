New in our Stone Finder: marble (limestone) SPANISH GOLD, with golden glimmers and reddish veins recalling the sun-imbued Iberian peninsula, quarried by Levantina group

Name of the stone: Spanish Gold

Stone type: marble (limestone)

Color: gold

Quarry location: Spain

Description of the stone: This stone sparkles with a golden glimmer. Its three-colored structure with gold, yellow and reddish seams recalls the enviable, sun-imbued Spanish countryside. The material is equally dazzling, unique, and persuasive. In contemporary interiors, it is perfect when paired with light-colored or wooden furniture, lifting the space to luminous heights. When matched with darker hues, it forms a striking and cultivated contrast. Spanish Gold is undoubtedly the right option for achieving an exclusive setting.

Peculiarities of the stone: Fine-grain mustard-colored carbonated sedimentary marble, made of compact micritic limestones with scattered white calcite veins and reddish venules. Its fossil content is not much, but there is a variety of microfossils such as foraminifera, mollusks, ostracods, bivalvia, and fragments of echinoderms. It stems from 190 million years ago, from the Early-Middle Jurassic.

Application: inside, outside, floors, walls

Finishes: polished, honed

Frost resistant: Yes / No

Company: Levantina is a Spanish group with worldwide activity, including 40 quarries, 8 factories, 28 distribution centers, and some 200 types of natural stone in its program. It exports to 110 countries across the European Union, America, the Middle East, and Asia.

https://www.levantina.com/

Contact: Autovía Madrid-Alicante, s/n, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) España

Tel: +34 96 560 91 84

