Miscellaneous: news all around ornamental stone and rock

Tafoni are created by weathering especially in granites or sandstones, by which the surface of exposed lumps of stone is covered with small cavities. They can be found worldwide but are widespread around the Mediterranean, were the salt in the seawater plays a role in their formation.

In downtown Ocala, Florida, a Carrara marble statue depicting the dog “Molly“ was unveiled. The animal was the longtime ambassador for the Marion County Animal Abuser Registry. Sculptor was Nilda Comas.

An ancient statue of the Greek god Pan was discovered in the Sarachane Archeology Park in Istanbul, Turkey, at the Byzantine church of St. Polyeuctus.

A Roman Marble Herm of Hermes or Dionysos circa 2nd Century A.D. and a Hellenistic Marble Head of Aphrodite circa 3rd/2nd Century B.C. are on auction at Sotheby’s (1, 2).

“Essere Geometrico“ (To Be Geometric) is the title of an exhibition by Colombian sculptor Gustavo Vélez at downtown Forte dei Marmi city, near Carrara.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies have found that variations in the thickness of tectonic plates are why earthquakes happen more frequently in Britain than in Ireland or around the world.

Discover magazine has the story of Scotland‘s ancient Stone of Destiny, also called the Stone of Scone, used in coronations for centuries.

HouseDigest webpage tells its readers that installing a Corian kitchen countertop instead of granite brings advantages.

In an exhibition, the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia explores the life of William Edmondson who was the first Black artist to have a solo show at MoMA.



Video of the Month: Scientists from Sydney and France have created a detailed and dynamic model of the Earth’s surface over the past 100 million years. The video shows how today’s geophysical landscapes were created.

(15.06.2023, USA: 06.15.2023)