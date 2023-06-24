New in our Stone Finder: PIMAR BEIGE, a warm golden-colored limestone quarried in the province of Lecce in the heel of Italy’s boot by Pimar Company

Name of the stone: Pimar Beige

Stone type: limestone

Color: honey beige

Quarry location: Motta, San Sidero, Murrichella in the province of Lecce, heart

of Salento, Puglia, Italy

Description of the stone: warm golden-colored stone

Peculiarities of the stone: the golden-colored stone is both warm and easy to work, the essence of elegance. It has been used to build Italian churches and buildings for over 400 years.

Application: flooring, external coverings, and interiors, thickness between 2 and 8 cm

Certification:



Finishes: smooth, polished, bushhammered

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: With more than 150 years of history, Pimar is known for its unique tradition in manufacturing Italian limestone. Pimar‘s activities, carried out by the Marrocco family, include the extraction of stone blocks from 40 hectares of quarries in the heart of Salento, Puglia, in the center of Italy’s boot. Pimar is the only sector company that achieved the CE mark for its products, in addition to having been selected by the 2nd Eurispes National Report as one of the 100 Italian excellence companies.

https://www.pimarlimestone.com/en/

Contact: PI.MAR S.r.l., Via Manzoni, 32, 73020 Cursi | Lecce | Italia

Offices and production: S.S. Lecce – Maglie, motorway exit: Melpignano Stazione, 73020 Melpignano Lecce | Italy

Mail

Tel.+39 0836 483285