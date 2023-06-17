New in our Stone Finder: super exotic quartzite NATURA with emerald green color, quarried by Pedra do Frade company in the Brazilian state of Bahia

Name of the stone: Natura

Stone type: quartzite

Color: green with large white areas

Quarry location: Serra da Carnaíba, Brazilian state of Bahia

Description of the stone: Natura is a super exotic material exclusive to Pedra do Frade company. It is composed of green quartzite and white quartz, fuchsite, and emerald slag.

Peculiarities of the stone: the quarry is located 1 km away from the largest emerald mine in Brazil, hence the stone‘s emerald green color. It is part of the company’s Precious Collection.

Application: walls, floors, book-matches

Finishes: polished

Company: Pedra do Frade was founded in 1996 in Brazil’s southern state of Espírito Santo. Already in 2003, it made its first exports to the US. Today, the company serves more than 30 countries. Since 2016, Pedra do Frade has acquired new quarries throughout Brazil, guaranteeing exotic and exclusive materials. With more than 25 years, the company is recognized for the quality of its products and the excellent service of its team of employees. The company name refers to the natural monument The Friar and the Nun, a unique and well-known granite formation located between the municipalities of Itapemirim with Vargem Alta, close to the BR-101 in the state of Espírito Santo. Its silhouette resembles the profile of a friar and a nun, according to local legends. It is recognized as Natural Cultural Heritage of Brazil.

https://www.pedradofrade.com.br/

Contact: Rod BR 101 Km 396, s/nº – Perimetral, Rio Novo do Sul – ES – Brasil, Cep: 29.290-000 Cx. Postal: 15

Tel: +55 28 3533 1714

