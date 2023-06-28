“TEXTURES+“ Collection by Antolini with 34 different surfaces created to orient trends and respond to the multiple requirements of architects, stylists, and interior decorators

“TEXTURES+“ Collection is the new Antolini collection created to orient trends and respond to the multiple requirements of architects, stylists and interior decorators seeking unique surfaces for specific projects, where the protagonist is the intrinsic beauty of the raw materials.

Touch and beauty are the most distinctive factors in the stones of the “TEXTURES+“ Collection. Its meaning is to offer multiple visions and uses of the material itself, thanks to different, innovative treatments designed and developed by the brand. “A contemporary approach to an age-old material, capable of bringing out the unique character of elegant, exclusive and eternal interior design projects,“ as said in the company’s press release.

HYDRO finish, SAFE finish, and FLEXWAVE finish are just 3 of the 34 textures, each with its own special characteristics, ideal for very different uses. We quote the company’s descriptions:

HYDRO finish an ancestral, fascinating surface, is obtained by using high-pressure and high-speed water jets to produce unprecedented textures in stone: the water shapes the material, creating delicate grooves, which through a dialectic game of light and shadow bring out the intrinsic meaning of the minerals, while creating surprising graphic, geometric and floral patterns. The natural stones treated with the HYDRO Finish narrate an age-old story, based on an absolutely unique aesthetic and tactile experience. The finish is particularly advisable for vertical surfaces, where the design sets out to reveal a delicately irregular, evocative esprit, capable of establishing a harmonious dialogue with horizontal surfaces in the same material with more traditional finishes.



“EXTRA SAFE and SAFE finish address the need to utilize natural stone in wet zones, such as poolside areas, inside spas and wellness centers where protection against slipping is a must. Antolini stones in the SAFE Finish make no compromises regarding aspects of beauty and homogeneity of surfaces, because the workmanship applied to the stone is sophisticated and subtle, perceptible only to the touch, while being extraordinarily effective in terms of safety. The function does not alter the intrinsic characteristics of the material; the aesthetic allure of the veins and the natural colors are not modified. The technique makes the treatment imperceptible, thanks to the regular ripples, eliminating the risk of slipping and falling. The natural stones processed with the SAFE Finish meet the certification requirements of the strictest European standards, without being altered in their extraordinary beauty.



FLEXWAVE finish, thanks to subtle undulated incisions, adds a third dimension to surfaces. A forceful language of form to break up the uniform appearance of the materials, generating extremely dynamic new aesthetic expressions and demonstrating how the different treatments of the same stone can produce a distinct personality, offering new possible uses. Geometry is exploited to create visual illusions, as in the case of the mosaic or rippled effects, which coherently enhance the overall impact of interior design, in which the stones with these finishes trigger tactile sensations in an infinite range of aesthetic developments.“

Please find below more examples from the Collection.

