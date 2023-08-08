The Stone+tec 2024 will include the new Tile+tec with ceramic products

The next natural stone exhibition from June 19 to 22 in Nuremberg will cover all areas of tile culture

“Tile+tec – a topic of the Stone+tec“ is how the exhibition organizers AFAG expresses the surprise rather inconspicuously: Exhibitors from the ceramic sector will also be present at the next natural stone exhibition from June 19 to 22, 2024, in Nuremberg. After all, most stonemasons use both materials, and architects always have done so. There are also great matches in the processing machines, in installation, and maintenance.

However, for many years Stone+tec was one of the trade fairs with international significance: it was held every two years, alternating with Marmotec in Italy, and had exhibitors from all over the world.

The managing directors of AFAG, Henning and Thilo Könicke, are expanding their portfolio: “With Tile+tec there is finally a new platform that covers all areas of tile culture. Many visitors to Stone+tec have expressed a wish for a broader range of products and new impulses, which the new Tile+tec will provide.“

Visitors to the new Tile+tec can discover various tiles and design trends at the fair, find out about technical innovations and installation methods and receive care tips.

The combination of Tile+tec and Stone+tec is an ideal opportunity for tradesmen, but also for building contractors, builders, architects and planners to find a bundled range of products for the use of a wide variety of building materials in one place and to make contact with the right people.

Michael Löffler is the project manager of the new Tile+tec and also looks after Stone+tec, which takes place at the same time: “Tile+tec is ideally placed within the framework of Stone+tec: Many building projects involve a mix of natural stone and tiles, so it is important for both the trade and the building industry to find relevant information, application examples and products for all building materials. The two complementary markets are now brought together in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg.“

However, Stone+tec will continue to be the dominant brand of the joint trade fair. Thus, the link of Tile+tec leads to the web page of the natural stone show.

