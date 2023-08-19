New in Our Stone Finder: quartzite SPERANZA, very hard, resistant to acids, quarried by Granistone company in the Brazilian state of Ceará

Name of the stone: Speranza

Stone type: quartzite

Color: green

Quarry location: Ceará, Brazil

Description of the stone: Speranza is s stone of striking and unmistakable beauty with a high degree of hardness and resistance to acids and cleaning products.

Peculiarities of the stone: A unique quartzite with a dark green background and neon green veins apparently in motion. With its charm it can be used in prominent places to be admired and remembered.

Application: It can be used in internal and external areas.

Finishes: polished

Frost resistant: No

Company: Granistone was founded in 1989 and is now one of the largest international companies in the field of ornamental stones. Hallmarks of its customer service are: competence, commitment, trust, credibility, rigor in service, and after-sales follow-up until the final application phase in the work. With its high production capacity Granistone is able to serve large works around the world. One of its best-known stones is the Granite Branco Ceará used in airports and shopping centers. “Believing in God as our pillar of support, and with great ethics and dedication to what we do, we always try to build a better, fairer and literally more beautiful world in our daily lives,“ is said on the webpage.

https://www.granistone.com.br

Contact: R. Vicente Linhares, 500 – Aldeota Fortaleza – CE. 6016-270

Tel:: +55 (85) 3241-4560

Mail