Competition “Old stones – new soul“: gravestones reclaimed

In a project for the federal horticulture show (BuGa) 2023, the German Stonemasons’ Association showed examples of upcycling stone

In a competition for the federal horticulture show (BuGa) 2023 in the city of Mannheim, the German stonemasons’ association BIV brought together sustainability and creativity as characteristics of the material and the profession: the task was to give gravestones a new lease on life and let them tell stories through their design. “Old Stones – New Soul“ was the title of the competition. The idea was not simply to subject the valuable natural material to downcycling, e.g., to turn it into gravel, but to give it a new life with a new appearance and a new function.

We show below the winning works from the creative competition.

The association also hosted a competition for model gravesites. A total of 60 grave sites were displayed on a special section of the garden show grounds, including 16 single, 19 urns, 19 double, and 5 flowing grave designs. A jury awarded 11 gold, 24 silver, and 15 bronze medals.

“Visitors are invited to take time to look at the designs at their leisure and let their thoughts and feelings flow,“ the association writes about the show, which can be visited until October 08, 2023. “Even without an immediate need for a headstone or a current bereavement, this section of the exhibit is a place of positive vitality and beauty. The model graves sit picturesquely and present themselves to the public.“

In addition to the objects from the creative competition and the sample graves, the association displayed its pavilion idea titled “CUBO meeting place“(CUBO Begegnungen). This involves burial, farewell, and mourning spaces for a cemetery that can also be used elsewhere as a meeting place, memorial island, or event venue. The open space is framed by a metal frame and natural stone stelae. The standard dimensions are 3 x 3 m floor space and 2.5 m in height. Various designs are possible. At the bottom is a picture of it.

Bundesgartenschau 2023

Gravestone competitions (German)

CUBO meetings (German)

Photos: BIV

First prize: Uli Sedlmeier: “The Emperor’s New Clothes.“ Parts of various tombstones or grave covers were reworked into a cutout of a chessboard and stylized game pieces.

Second prize: Stonemason and designer Katja Stelljes learned about stories from the city of Bremen in connection with a gravestone. She reworked the gravestone into a bowl and made it into “The Bremen Christmas Bowl.“

Third prize: Steinbildhauer Stein brought together parts of old gravestones and wood from an old barn to create a new bench.

Astrid Hilt (Bildhauerei Formenpark) turns gravestones into garden furniture. She deliberately preserves the traces of previous use, such as inscriptions or polishes, but also deals with them creatively.

Lindner GmbH: “Stripes Five”: 5 former gravestone slabs are superimposed to form a new bench. Shadow gaps separate them. The screw connections allow the individual parts to be twisted, turning the whole into a sculpture. LED lights can be milled into the joints.

Christian Többen: “Arched castle in stone and wood.“ A frieze of leaves from a tomb and a beam from a demolished house became a stele. A stone sound chime is inserted into it.

Herz GmbH Steinmetzbetrieb: “Park bench.“ A semicircular gravestone was divided and reworked into the side parts of a garden bench. The company has long offered customers the opportunity to return gravestones after they have been laid and have them reworked.

Markus Weisheit: “Bird’s Bistro.“ The stonemason detached round elements in a gravestone and turned them into a birdhouse for feeding the animals. The steel bars make it easy to implement.

Bildhauerei Siegfried Keller: “The smile.“ Inspired by a smiley, the sculptor created the work from the bases of two tombstones. It is intended to welcome guests.

Bildhauerwerkstatt Lutterbeck: “Leezen – stone.“

Bildhauerei Siegfried Keller: “World Cultural Heritage Speyer Cathedral“: a cuboid from the demolition of a historic winery was secured and now represents the cathedral three-dimensionally.

Steinbildhauer Stein: “Holes I, II, III.“ Perforated images in stone from an old marble tabletop, respectively, the remnant of a floor covering.

Tanja Brahm, Natursteine Kaspers: “Water – Source of Life.“ A round gravestone was cut and the two halves were reassembled to form the fountain.



“CUBO Begegnungen“.

(21.08.2023, USA: 08.21.2023)