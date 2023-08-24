Xiamen Stone Fair 2023: the Habitat Design & Life Festival (HDLF) in part of Hall A1 again showcased elaborate ideas for interior design with natural stone

Ten designers created installations on 64 m² space each in cooperation with a stone company

In 2021, despite the covid pandemic, Xiamen Stone Fair launched its Habitat Design & Life Festival (HDLF). It showcases ideas for designing interiors with natural stone and has now established itself in part of Hall A1. In 2023, it took place for the 3rd time.

The festival was organized in cooperation with the International Habitat Interior Design Association (IHIDA). Its president Steve Leung was chief curator, Chen Fangxiao was executive curator. 10 designers created installations on 64 m² space in cooperation with a stone company.

Part of the event was also the Forum where 4 of the designers together with the companies presented their works and discussed their experinces in using stone for interior decoration.

Another part is a study tour through Chinese cities. There, new participants will be contacted.

We show the 10 works that were on display in 2023, and name companies and designers.

Habitat Design & Life Festival 2023

Photos: Xiamen Stone Fair / Peter Becker

Designer: Steve Leung, Sin Huang. Firma: Newdeco.

