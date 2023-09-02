New in our Stone Finder: MOCA CREME PERLINA, a noble and elegant limestone with fossils and millimeter to centimetric grayish spots, quarried in Central Portugal

At Marmomac 2023, the Portuguese stone association Assimagra is available in Hall 12 at islands C2-D2 and B2-B3.

Information about the country’s stones can be found on StonebyPORTUGAL.

Name of the stone: Moca Creme Perlina

Stone type: limestone

Color: cream

Quarry location: Central Portugal

Description of the stone: Compact limestone with fine to medium grain, creamy tone, with millimeter to centimetric grayish spots.

Peculiarities of the stone: The fossils give each stone an individual appearance and personality, creating an impression of abundance. Other trade names of the stone are Perlinho, Gold Coral Creme, Perlina Sardão.

Application: inside and outside, tiles, countertops, showers

Finishes: honed

Certification:



Frost resistant:

Companies http://www.primeirapedra.com/stones/moca-creme-perlina/ > below: Empresas

Technical Data: download