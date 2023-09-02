New in our Stone Finder: MOCA CREME PERLINA, a noble and elegant limestone with fossils and millimeter to centimetric grayish spots, quarried in Central Portugal

Limestone Moca Creme Perlina.

Name of the stone: Moca Creme Perlina

Stone type: limestone

Color: cream

Quarry location: Central Portugal

Description of the stone: Compact limestone with fine to medium grain, creamy tone, with millimeter to centimetric grayish spots.

Peculiarities of the stone: The fossils give each stone an individual appearance and personality, creating an impression of abundance. Other trade names of the stone are Perlinho, Gold Coral Creme, Perlina Sardão.

Application: inside and outside, tiles, countertops, showers

Finishes: honed

