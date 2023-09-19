With the program “Exporta Mais Brasil“ – loosely translated: “Go for Exports, Brazil“ – the country wants to strengthen its natural stone exports

The aim is to create demand for the exotic varieties on new markets, among other things

At Marmomac, Centrorochas and Apex will host an information titled “The Fascinating World of Brazilian Natural Stones“ on September 26, 2023 (4 p.m. in Hall 1, Cinema Area)

Brazil has once again launched an initiative to expand its exports. The name of the program is “Exporta Mais Brasil,“ loosely translated as “Go for Exports, Brazil“. The aim is not only to increase the volume of exports, but also to compete internationally with a greater variety of products.

This is also intended to strengthen domestic products at home.

The initiator is Apex, the state organization for the promotion of exports and investments (Agência Brasileira de Promoção de Exportações e Investimentos).

In the natural stone sector, the main aim is to break out of the export monoculture: the processed products have so far mostly gone to the USA, the raw blocks to China.

Cachoero de Itapemirim in the natural stone state of Espírito Santo is of particular interest to us here. There, Exporta Mais Brasil was held in August 2023, as usual tied to an industry event.

This was the natural stone trade fair here – in a way, it is the little sister behind the international fair in the port city of Vitória, the capital of the state. Both fairs are organized by Milanez & Milaneze, which in turn belongs to Veronafiere, the organizer of Marmomac.

The national natural stone association Centrorochas had convinced Apex with its concept for Cachoeiro de Itapemirim and invited the foreign buyers. They were 9 people from “Germany, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Argentina and South Africa,“ according to a press release.

The foreigners were put in touch with 24 natural stone companies from Espírito Santo, including Angramar, Decolores, Pettrus, MagBan, Margramar and Marbrasa.

As usual in such buyer programs, the guests visited quarries and factories.

In its final report, Centrorochas exults in the success of the operation: “The 24 Brazilian companies closed around R$ 15 million in deals for the 12 upcoming months.“ That’s the equivalent of a good US-$3 million.

The core of the action was to highlight the diversity and unique exoticism of Brazilian quartzites and granites in particular. According to Centrochas‘ press release, the initiative also succeeded here. “I did not expect to see such a wide variety of colors available,“ a buyer from South Africa is quoted.

The Exporta Mais Brasil program also includes training for company employees so that they become fit for the export business. These meetings are called “Dialogos“ (Dialogs).

Social aspects are also linked to Exporta Mais Brasil: “Another panel discussed female leadership in foreign trade, as part of ApexBrasil’s efforts to increase the presence of women in international business, where they are still underrepresented,“ according to a report on the program.

Centrorochas (Portuguese)

Apex Brasil

(20.09.2023, USA: 09.20.2023)