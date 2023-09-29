New in our Stone Finder: GREEN STAR super-exotic quartzite from Brasil, most suitable for sophisticated or exclusive projects, quarried by Vitoria Stone company

Name of the stone: Green Star

Stone type: quartzite

Color: green

Quarry location:

Description of the stone: the Green Star is from the company’s so-called Super-Exotic line which comprises natural stone with outstanding colors and structures. Here, the large and streight running veins are created by white crystals. The stone is most suitable for sophisticated projects or those requiring exclusivity.

Peculiarities of the stone: quartzites are among the most spectacular stones from Brazil’s large variety of arond 1200 sorts. With their strong colors and structures in motion they remind antique marbles, but from their physical properties concerning hardness and resistance to acids the are like granites.

Application: external and internal; 3cm, 2cm

Finishes: polished, levigated, brushed, flamed

Frost resistant: No

Company: We are Vitoria Stone, a group specialized in the wide supply of first quality surfaces for the whole world! TOP 5 In the exotic stones sector in Brazil, over 1.000.000m² distributed per year, 2500 exported containers per year, present in all continents, 30 countries in our exportation history. With more than 36 years, of combined experience in minning, processing, and exporting the most exquisite ornamental stones, we are one of the largest natural stone exporters from Brazil.

https://www.vitoriastone.com/

Contact:

Headquarters, R. Atalydes Moreira de Souza, s/n, Lotes 11 e 12 Civit I – Serra -ES – Brasil | CEP 29168-055

Phone: +55 27 3038-9366 | Fax: +55 27 3038-9399

Mail

Showroom in Italy: 37015 Sant’Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Verona – Italy

Phone: +39 348 6729416

