New in our Stone Finder: CALACATA MATARAZZO, a white dolomite marble with a golden glimmer and strong acid resistance, quarried by M. Moulão company in the state of Paraná, Southern Brazil

Name of the stone: Calacata Matarazzo
Stone type: marble
Color: white
Quarry location: Bocaiúva do Sul, Pananá, Brazil
Description of the stone: this marble mainly consists of the mineral dolomite, which gives it several special features, among them a stronger acid resistance than other marbles have. Typical is also the golden or bronze glimmer caused by the mineral Phlogopit.
Peculiarities of the stone: With its white background, balanced with excellent golden and grayish veins, Calacata Matarazzo brings elegance to any environment. Its colors and structures match the most luxurious marbles from Italy or other countries.
Application: all environments
Finishes: polished, brushed, flamed
Frost resistant: Yes
Company: M. Moulão Marble and Granite
Contact:
Ms. Natalia Tel: 55 28 999136222
Mail
Technical Data: