New in our Stone Finder: CALACATA MATARAZZO, a white dolomite marble with a golden glimmer and strong acid resistance, quarried by M. Moulão company in the state of Paraná, Southern Brazil

Name of the stone: Calacata Matarazzo

Stone type: marble

Color: white

Quarry location: Bocaiúva do Sul, Pananá, Brazil

Description of the stone: this marble mainly consists of the mineral dolomite, which gives it several special features, among them a stronger acid resistance than other marbles have. Typical is also the golden or bronze glimmer caused by the mineral Phlogopit.

Peculiarities of the stone: With its white background, balanced with excellent golden and grayish veins, Calacata Matarazzo brings elegance to any environment. Its colors and structures match the most luxurious marbles from Italy or other countries.

Application: all environments

Finishes: polished, brushed, flamed

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: M. Moulão Marble and Granite

Contact:

Ms. Natalia Tel: 55 28 999136222

Technical Data: