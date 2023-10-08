Stop Hamas Terrorism. Set the Israelian hostages free

Home
OUR STONE FINDER
VEGA LIGHT, a dolomite limestone named after one of the brightest stars next to our sun, from Turkish Silkarstone company
FROM OUR ARCHIVE: ARCHITECTURE
Hong Kong-based Oft Interiors engages in the planning of movie theatres with entrance areas made to look like the spaceships
FROM OUR ARCHIVE: STONE STORIES
Marble for miniature floors: a glance in Queen Mary’s Dolls’ house and Westminster Abbey
FROM OUR ARCHIVE: DESIGN
Wearable Stone (2017): Veromarmo is a new material where stone powder is used for textiles
FROM OUR ARCHIVE: MARKETING/MARKETS
Peter’s Corner (2020): Marketing natural stone analogous to gold and silver as a reliable financial investment for private individuals
FROM OUR ARCHIVE: ART
In the book “By the Way“, Ann Lane features more than 1000 works of art along the roads and in the villages of Ireland
OUR PARTNERS REPORT
Marmomacchine magazine (#282) tells the story of the marble NORWEGIAN ROSE from the Fauske quarry, a natural stone that is becoming popular again
