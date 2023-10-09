Marmomac 2023: photo gallery

We show photos of some of the booths and of some product ideas from this year’s Marmomac

In general, there seems to be a trend: many companies hold back on elaborate presentations and show their stands several years in a row.

Is this a sign of frugality as a result of the current uncertainty in the construction sector worldwide, or can we read from it a move away from wastefulness?

In any case, it gave us an opportunity to look for original little things that we might have overlooked last year.

Marmomac 2024, September 24 – 27

(10.10.2023)