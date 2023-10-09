Marmomac 2023: photo gallery

<a href="https://www.furrer.it/"target="_blank">Furrer</a>, Italy: “Life is a Journey“.<a href="https://www.furrer.it/"target="_blank">Furrer</a>, Italy: “Life is a Journey“.

We show photos of some of the booths and of some product ideas from this year’s Marmomac

In general, there seems to be a trend: many companies hold back on elaborate presentations and show their stands several years in a row.

Is this a sign of frugality as a result of the current uncertainty in the construction sector worldwide, or can we read from it a move away from wastefulness?

In any case, it gave us an opportunity to look for original little things that we might have overlooked last year.

Marmomac 2024, September 24 – 27

<a href="https://gruppotoscomarmi.com/"target="_blank">Gruppo Tosco Marmi</a>, Italy.<a href="https://gruppotoscomarmi.com/"target="_blank">Gruppo Tosco Marmi</a>, Italy.

<a href="http://www.barsimarmi.com/"target="_blank">Barsimarmi Quarries</a>, Italy.

Wall decoration with Marco Polo’s travel route from China to Italy on top of the marble panels. Artist <a href="https://www.stone-ideas.com/102197/chinese-artist-liuhao/"target="_blank">Liuhao</a> (photo) for <a href="http://www.stonewhite.com.cn/"target="_blank">Stone White</a>, China.

<a href="http://www.cleopatrastones.com/"target="_blank">Cleopatra Stones</a>, Egypt.

<a href="https://stonegroup.gr/"target="_blank">Stone Group International</a>, Greece: seatings apparently made of marble.

<a href="https://www.iktinos.gr/"target="_blank">Iktinos Hellas</a>, Greece: flowing lines.

<a href="https://ecemarble.com/"target="_blank">Ece Mermer</a>, Turkey: invitation for a photo-shooting.

<a href="https://ecemarble.com/"target="_blank">Ece Mermer</a>, Turkey.

<a href="http://ciftyildiz.com.tr/"target="_blank">Ciftyildiz Mermer</a>, Turkey.

<a href="http://www.stoneterroir.com/"target="_blank">Stone Terroir</a>, Turkey.

<a href="https://www.instagram.com/fmk.mermer.maden/"target="_blank">FMK Marble</a>, Turkey.

<a href="https://www.adalyamarble.com/"target="_blank">Adalya Mermer</a>, Turkey.

<a href="https://www.granitosdonorte.com/"target="_blank">Granitos do Norte</a>, Portugal.

(10.10.2023)